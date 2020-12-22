HOLD Price Up 7.3% This Week (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. HOLD has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $1,808.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOLD has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00140719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.00725092 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00166055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00375061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00070743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00106710 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

