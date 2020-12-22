Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.23. Hologic reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Argus lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.64. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 776.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.