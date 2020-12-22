Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report sales of $27.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.10 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $24.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $104.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $105.67 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $107.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million.

HBCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Home Bancorp by 530.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Home Bancorp by 101.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

