HOQU Trading Up 8.3% This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, HOQU has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $538,100.21 and $1.61 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00054143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00355779 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017663 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00027393 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

