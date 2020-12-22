H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

H&R Block stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,549. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

