Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.69. 1,339,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 46.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 112,934 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.