Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hutchison China MediTech currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Hutchison China MediTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $28.84 on Friday. Hutchison China MediTech has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech during the second quarter worth about $225,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 70.8% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Hutchison China MediTech during the second quarter valued at $366,000. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.