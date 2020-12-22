Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hutchison China MediTech currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $28.84 on Friday. Hutchison China MediTech has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01.
Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
