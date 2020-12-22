IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.58.

IAC opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $164.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.