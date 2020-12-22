IAMGOLD Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,946 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 791% compared to the average daily volume of 1,229 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,586,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,087,000 after buying an additional 1,951,832 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,311,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after buying an additional 2,844,644 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,698,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after buying an additional 1,673,054 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 4.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,152,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 219,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 387,680 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAG. Raymond James lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Desjardins began coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB set a $4.75 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

NYSE IAG traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. 309,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,718,346. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

