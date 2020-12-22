Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

ICHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,248.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,694,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after buying an additional 966,380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ichor by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $711.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

