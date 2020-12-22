ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.82

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $13.73. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 6,453,181 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBN shares. BidaskClub upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ICICI Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 61.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 203,325 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth about $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ICICI Bank by 120.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 479,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 261,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in ICICI Bank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 103,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

