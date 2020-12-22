Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches Market Cap of $658,440.22

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Iconic Token token can now be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $658,440.22 and $275.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00142071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00724647 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00167838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00376892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00071081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00108380 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,989,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,189,539 tokens. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

