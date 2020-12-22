IDEX (IDEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $463,490.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $20.59 million and $463,490.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IDEX

IDEX's genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,504,659 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

