Idle Trading 36.7% Lower Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Idle has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. One Idle token can now be bought for about $5.30 or 0.00022749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $867,948.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00141849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00724535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00167389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00378056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00071153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00108542 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,604 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

