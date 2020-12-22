IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Down to $12.85

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $12.45. IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 179,536 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £15.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.09.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

