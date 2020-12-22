Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Major Shareholder Sells $14,256,693.50 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $14,256,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, December 18th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 216,192 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $15,425,299.20.

On Friday, December 11th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 71,446 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,762,590.36.

On Monday, December 7th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 70,939 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $4,618,128.90.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 254,840 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $16,824,536.80.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 79,025 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $5,129,512.75.

On Friday, December 4th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 95,127 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $6,176,596.11.

On Monday, November 30th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 199,216 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $13,457,040.80.

On Friday, November 27th, Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 78,640 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $5,386,840.00.

NASDAQ:NARI traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.50. 1,453,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,687. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $84.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,822,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

