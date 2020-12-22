Independence Holding Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Independence has raised its dividend payment by 266.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

IHC stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Independence has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $576.10 million, a P/E ratio of 140.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

