Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded to Neutral by Smith Barney Citigroup

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INFN. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $11.04 on Monday. Infinera has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $316,795.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,787 shares in the company, valued at $879,868.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,281 over the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 268.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

