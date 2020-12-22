Insider Buying: Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) Insider Buys 715 Shares of Stock

Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £221.65 ($289.59).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) alerts:

On Thursday, November 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 908 shares of Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £227 ($296.58).

CAU remained flat at $GBX 30.50 ($0.40) during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,402. The company has a market cap of £44.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. Centaur Media Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.