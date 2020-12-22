Insider Buying: Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Insider Purchases 2,690 Shares of Stock

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) insider Johnny Thomson acquired 2,690 shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,090 ($27.31) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. Diploma PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,442 ($31.90). The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,197.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,016.18.

Get Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s previous dividend of $20.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DPLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) price target on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,768.57 ($23.11).

About Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.