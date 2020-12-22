Insider Buying: Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,033 Shares of Stock

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,033 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $132,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,759 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $421,124.34.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 237,683 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $3,025,704.59.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 263,944 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $3,373,204.32.

On Monday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,528 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $108,732.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $1,651,115.65.

Shares of NYSE EFT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 559,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

