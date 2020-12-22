Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells 9,796 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,796 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $3,479,833.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,752,197.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $17,647,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total value of $14,906,500.00.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $6.53 on Tuesday, hitting $361.15. 1,666,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,370. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $369.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $55,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COUP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.12.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

