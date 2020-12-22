Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells 31,107 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $2,662,448.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,230,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Rohit Kapoor sold 8,422 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $715,533.12.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1,300 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $110,448.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1,167 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $99,136.65.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Rohit Kapoor sold 600 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $50,976.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Rohit Kapoor sold 205 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $17,414.75.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00.

Shares of EXLS opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,790,000 after buying an additional 418,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ExlService by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,113,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46,043 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in ExlService by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 503,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 445,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 62,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in ExlService by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 304,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.