Insider Selling: Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Director Sells 807 Shares of Stock

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $33,530.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oivind Lorentzen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seacor alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Oivind Lorentzen sold 3,215 shares of Seacor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $133,583.25.

On Friday, December 11th, Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of Seacor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,515,325.54.

Shares of CKH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,502. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $843.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 1.01. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CKH shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacor by 44.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Seacor by 81.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seacor during the third quarter worth $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Seacor by 225.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seacor during the third quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.