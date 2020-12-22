Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $2,220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,727,456.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Workiva stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.34. The stock had a trading volume of 354,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,207. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.49. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Workiva’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Workiva by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Workiva by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Workiva by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

