Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) (LON:SPEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $286.00

Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) (LON:SPEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 265.72 ($3.47), with a volume of 2107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271 ($3.54).

The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.32. The stock has a market cap of £269.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11.

In related news, insider Christopher Hancock purchased 4,761 shares of Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.10 ($13,062.58).

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of prescription optical eyewear under the various brand names and private labels; sunglasses; and safety products under the Caterpillar brand.

