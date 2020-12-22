Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,879 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Integra LifeSciences worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IART. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

NASDAQ IART opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

