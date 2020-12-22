Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$29.00

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IFP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) stock opened at C$23.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69. Interfor Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$24.07.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

