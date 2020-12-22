International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $16.09 on Friday. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,010 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 8.5% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.