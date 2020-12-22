Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.35

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.35 and traded as high as $76.70. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $76.52, with a volume of 34,012 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

