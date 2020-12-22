Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.33

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.33 and last traded at $88.33, with a volume of 925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $18,231,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

