Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 69,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 586,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,599. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.