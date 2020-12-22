Investors Buy High Volume of Kopin Call Options (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,685 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 921% compared to the average daily volume of 263 call options.

KOPN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOPN opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Kopin has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $221.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.42.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

