Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,222 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 330% compared to the typical volume of 2,377 call options.

NASDAQ SGMO traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. 55,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,726. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

