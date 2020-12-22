IoTeX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.86 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Coineal, Kucoin and Gate.io. IoTeX has a total market cap of $39.84 million and $2.86 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00354966 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017617 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00030539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002303 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coineal, Kucoin, Bgogo, IDEX, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

