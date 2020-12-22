iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iRobot is poised to gain from its solid product offerings, focus on innovation and manufacturing diversification. For the rest of 2020, the company expects favorable sell-through trends, upcoming holiday season, customer events and others to drive top-line results. Revenues are now anticipated to be $1.365-$1.375 billion for 2020 versus 9-11% mentioned originally. Earnings are now expected to be $3.43-$3.53 per share, higher than $1.70-$2.30 mentioned originally. However, the company is exposed to risks related to stiff competition in the business. Also, the pandemic-related impact on supply chain and product demand as well as promotional expenses might hurt results. In the past three months, its shares have underperformed the industry. Its earnings estimates have been lowered for fourth-quarter 2020 and first-quarter 2021 in the past 60 days.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $1,000,040.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,748,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $199,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,947 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,641. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iRobot by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in iRobot by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iRobot by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 89.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

