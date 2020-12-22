iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 1-Year High at $239.91

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $239.91 and last traded at $239.72, with a volume of 7236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

