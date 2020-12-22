iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,826,000 after purchasing an additional 310,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 84.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,328,000 after purchasing an additional 349,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $145.58 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.86.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

