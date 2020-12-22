J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JCOM. Sidoti increased their price target on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded J2 Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.50.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $97.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $104.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $4,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in J2 Global by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,338,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

