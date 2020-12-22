JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 11th

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -281.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.93, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

