Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.98 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.13.

BIIB stock opened at $248.32 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.93.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

