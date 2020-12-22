JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.70. 239,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $805,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 53.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 146.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,765 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.