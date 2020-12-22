Jewel (JWL) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Jewel token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001327 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. Over the last week, Jewel has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Jewel has a total market cap of $17.18 million and $771.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jewel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00053076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00143833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021509 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.00717013 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00192456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00372295 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.