JMP Securities Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $162.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $142.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTON. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON traded up $20.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.67. 345,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,645,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion and a PE ratio of -115.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.04. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $144.88.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $24,122,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,432,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $2,633,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,072,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 745,906 shares of company stock worth $88,922,927.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. FMR LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after buying an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185,667 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,190 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.