John Hancock Preferred Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 51,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,138. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
