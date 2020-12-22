Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.18. Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 44,557 shares.

JOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark cut their target price on Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$10.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

