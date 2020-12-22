JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives $113.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.43.

Several research firms recently commented on YY. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,767,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,420,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 146,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in JOYY by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in JOYY by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

YY traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $79.46. 9,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,564. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. JOYY has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $108.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $925.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

