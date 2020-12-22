JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 124,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alkermes by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALKS. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In related news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

