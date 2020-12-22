JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.98 Million Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,657 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gannett by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gannett by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,858,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 310,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,821,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,870,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,383,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSE GCI opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.85. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

