JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.03 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth $59,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 39.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth $226,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on G. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

NYSE:G opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

